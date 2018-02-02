US concerned sarin gas used in Syria: Jim Mattis
By PTI | Published: 02nd February 2018 09:13 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd February 2018 09:13 PM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: The United States is concerned that sarin gas was recently used in Syria, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said today.
Mattis told reporters that chlorine gas was known to have been weaponised in attacks in Syria, but added: "We are even more concerned about the possibility of sarin use."
He noted however that the United States did not yet have proof the chemical weapon had been used.