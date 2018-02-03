OTTAWA: The Senate has passed a bill to make the national anthem gender neutral despite some Conservative senators' opposition.

The Senate gave its approval to change the second line of the anthem from “in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.”

The legislation will now only need the royal assent of the Governor General before it becomes a law.

Liberal MP Mauril Belanger had pushed the legislation for years.

Belanger passed away two months after the Commons passed the bill in June 2016.