MILAN: Italian police say a drive-by shooting has left wounded in the central city of Macerata, and authorities are warning citizens to remain indoors.

Police did not say how many were injured in the town, which has a population of 43,000.

Italian news reports said that the car contained two people. Macerata's mayor has urged citizens to stay indoors Saturday while the suspects remain at-large. The ANSA news agency reported four victims have been wounded while Sky TG24 put the number of wounded at two.

Sky said the shooting started around 11 a.m. (1000 GMT; 5 a.m. EST), and that students were being kept inside schools which are open on Saturday and public transport had been halted.