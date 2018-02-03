BETHEL PARK: Vice President Mike Pence is stumping for a Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania, slamming his Democratic opponent and trying to help the GOP keep the seat in its House majority.

It's the first congressional race of the year.

Pence addressed 150 supporters Friday in Bethel Park. He says state legislator Rick Saccone supports President Donald Trump's agenda, including the recently passed tax bill. He says ex-federal prosecutor Conor Lamb doesn't stand with Trump and that's all voters need to know.

Lamb says he wants a tax cut benefiting hardworking families, not rich people.

Saccone and Lamb are running for the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned in an abortion scandal.

The special election is March 13.

Pence also spoke in Pittsburgh to a nonprofit group formed by his and Trump's advisers.