KABUL: At least eight insurgents were confirmed dead as warplanes struck a Taliban bastion in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Sunday.

"The warplanes for the first time over the past two years targeted Taliban main stronghold in Chakaran area of Wardoj district killing eight rebels on the spot and destroying two military vehicles of the group," an official told Xinhua but refused to be identified.

Wardoj district since its fall to the Taliban militants two and half years ago has been regarded as the main base of the armed group in Badakhshan province and the neighboring Takhar and Nuristan regions.

Meantime, Dawlat Mohammad Khawar the governor for Wardoj district, when approached by Xinhua has confirmed the airstrikes, saying several militants were killed and two military vehicles of the insurgents destroyed in the raids.

Taliban militants who control Wardoj district and adjoining areas haven't commented on the report.