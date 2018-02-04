Election workers pour ballots out of ballot boxes to begin counting in Cyprus' presidential runoff at a polling station in Ayioi Omologites primary school in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. | AP

NICOSIA: Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades won re-election at a run-off Sunday, exit polls said, seeing off a leftist challenger with vows to restart talks to unify the island and cement an economic recovery.

An estimate from state broadcaster CyBC said the conservative incumbent scooped 54.5-59.5 percent of votes in the Greek-majority European Union member, ahead of Communist-backed Stavros Malas on 40.5-45.5 percent.

Two other polls from private broadcasters gave similar figures. Final results and the inauguration of the winner are expected later Sunday.

Apathy has been on the rise after a lacklustre campaign -- especially among young voters -- and the final official turnout stood at 73 percent.

At one polling station in Nicosia the focus was firmly on reunification efforts and the economy.

"I voted for Anastasiades as I think he is the perfect choice to run the country at this time," petrol station owner George Souglis, 73, told AFP.

"In the future he will continue to do a lot on the economy and Cyprus problem."

- Reunification push? -

As ever, the nearly 44-year division of the eastern Mediterranean island between the internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus in the south and a Turkish-backed statelet in the north loomed large over the vote.

Anastasiades, 71, has pledged fresh talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci despite the acrimonious collapse last July of UN-backed negotiations that came closer than ever to sealing a deal.

Dovish former health minister Malas, 50, had slammed his opponent for not going far enough to achieve a deal -- but voters appeared unwilling to take the risk on the challenger.

Despite the promises of a new peace push, there is deep scepticism that any progress can be made to overcome issues including the presence of 40,000 Turkish troops in the north.

Relations between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides remain tense, and there is little sign that a nationalist government in Ankara will be willing to budge.

This time around the economy was a dominant issue for the roughly 550,000-strong Greek Cypriot electorate as the island recovers from a 2013 financial crisis.

- Economic issues -

Anastasiades has claimed credit for an impressive recovery since agreeing a harsh 10-billion euro (more than $12-billion) bailout just weeks after taking power.

But major challenges remain, despite record numbers of tourists.

The economy is still smaller than before 2013, employment remains around 11 percent and banks are awash with bad loans.

Exploration is going on for oil and gas off the island's shores that the authorities hope could boost their coffers.

AKEL -- the left-wing party backing Malas -- was in charge ahead of the crisis and is widely held responsible for tanking the economy.