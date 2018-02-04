KARACHI: Eight people were killed today after two groups opened fire on each other following a clash over a land dispute in Chagai district in Pakistan's Balochistan.

Two of the dead were part of the Sumalani tribe while six belonged to Norzai tribe, the Express Tribune reported.

The clash took place because of a land dispute, it said.

Frontier Corps and levies personnel reached the incident site and cordoned off the area, the paper said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital.

Last month, three people were killed and two were

critically injured in a clash between two groups in Larkana district following a dispute over a piece of land.