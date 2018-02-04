JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday Israel would "do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves" after a report its military has carried out dozens of air strikes against jihadists in Egypt's Sinai.

Netanyahu did not address the New York Times report published Saturday, commenting only generally on Israel's stance. Israel's military also declined to comment.

The report, citing current and former US and British officials, said Israeli forces had carried out more than 100 airstrikes in Egypt over the course of more than two years with Cairo's approval.

Using unmarked drones, helicopters and jets, the strikes in northern Sinai just over the border with Israel have targeted jihadists linked with the Islamic State group, it said.

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu referred to recent meetings with US President Donald Trump, European leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As I also made it clear to President Trump and afterwards to European leaders and President Putin, our presence here is the main element in the Middle East blocking the spread of radical Islam, led by Iran and Islamic State, which also threaten all other elements in the world," he said.

"We are not bent on war, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves."

IS-linked militants have waged a deadly insurgency in the Sinai against Egyptian security forces, and Israeli officials have watched the violence with concern.

Egypt and Jordan are the only two Arab nations with peace treaties with Israel, but relations remain sensitive due to hostility toward the Jewish state among their populations.

While there have long been suggestions of behind-the-scenes military and intelligence cooperation between Egypt and Israel, officials from both countries rarely comment publicly on them.

Netanyahu has repeatedly spoken of improving ties with Arab nations in recent months without providing details, with many analysts saying their shared concern over Iran and IS jihadists has drawn them closer together.