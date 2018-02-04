Pakistan actress killed for refusing stage show
PESHAWAR: A local stage actress in Pakistan was shot dead by gunmen today after she refused to go with them for a stage show, police said.
The incident occurred in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan this evening.
The actress named Sumbal was killed in her home by the gunmen. The relatives of the actress filed an FIR against three accused including a retired police officer.