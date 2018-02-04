LAHORE: A man in Pakistan today allegedly gunned down three members of his family, including his wife, after they were adamant that his daughter marry a suitor he did not approve of.

Asif Shah shot dead his wife, his daughters Komal, 26, and Rida, 24, and injured his 15-year-old son in Punjab province's Attock city, the Dawn reported.

The family had received a marriage proposal for Komal, but Asif did not want his elder daughter to get married to the suitor, District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Ibadat Nisar said.

His family members, however, were adamant on her marriage with him. Because of this there were frequent arguments in the household, police said.

When the man saw his family members agree that Komal would marry her suitor against his wishes, he shot his wife and daughters dead.

The firing also left his son seriously injured.

After killing his wife and daughters, Asif fled the scene. Police have formed teams to arrest him.