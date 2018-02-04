A jihadist-dominated alliance claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian fighter jet in northwest Syria with a shoulder-mounted missile, in a statement issued through an online propaganda channel.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham made the claim through the affiliated media channel Ibaa, but it did not mention the fate of the warplane's pilot.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed the Su-25 aircraft was shot down over Idlib province and said the pilot was killed "in fighting against terrorists."