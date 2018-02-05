Azerbaijan's strongman Ilham Aliyev calls snap presidential election
Published: 05th February 2018

BAKU: Azerbaijan's strongman Ilham Aliyev Monday called a snap presidential election for April 11, six months ahead of schedule.
"Set the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11," Aliyev said in a decree without explaining the reason for the move. The oil-rich country was initially set to hold a presidential election in October, 2018.