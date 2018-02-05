Rohingya Muslims carry their children and belongings after crossing the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh. (File | AP)

DHAKA: The Bangladesh government have been holding multilateral talks to have a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis, said Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali.

The minister told the parliament on Sunday that the issue was taken up in the United Nations Security Council several times in line with diplomatic efforts of the government.

He said that amid intense pressure, Myanmar took steps to discuss the repatriation process of Rohingyas with Bangladesh bilaterally.

Bangladesh signed ‘Arrangement on Return of Displaced Persons from Rakhine State’ with Myanmar on November 23 last year, the Dhaka Tribune quoted the minister as saying.

Since late August, more than 688,000 Rohingyas, among them 58 percent children, have arrived in Cox’s Bazar alone, marking the largest mass refugee movement in the region in decades, it reported.