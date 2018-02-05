A worker uses a chainsaw to work on a large ice sculpture being built near the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza as preparations continue for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. | AP

PYEONGCHANG: A 23-member advance team of North Koreans arrived in South Korea on Monday to prepare for the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Games, South Korean officials said.

The South's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean issues, said the North Korean team is mostly made up of technicians. The South's Yonhap news agency said they came with sound, lighting and other systems.

The North Koreans' participation is part of a series of conciliatory measures the war-separated rivals took for the Pyeongchang Games. South Korea sees the Olympics as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with North Korea following an extended period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over the North's nuclear program.

The Olympics begin Friday.

North Korea plans to send hundreds to the games, including athletes, officials, artists and a 230-member cheering group.