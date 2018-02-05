Paris attacks suspect Abdeslam arrives for Belgian trial: Source
By AFP | Published: 05th February 2018 01:48 PM |
Last Updated: 05th February 2018 01:48 PM
BRUSSELS: The last surviving suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam, arrived at a court in Brussels amid tight security Monday to stand trial over a shootout that led to his capture, a source close to the case said.
Abdeslam was taken from a prison outside Paris in the middle of the night and taken by a police convoy to the four-day trial in Brussels, the source told AFP.