South Africa's ANC to hold talks on Zuma's future: Party official
By AFP | Published: 05th February 2018 02:05 PM |
Last Updated: 05th February 2018 02:05 PM | A+A A- |
JOHANNESBURG: Senior members of South Africa's ANC party will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss whether President Jacob Zuma should stay in office after he was reported to have refused to resign.
"Yes it is happening, it will be dealing with this situation," a party official told AFP, replying to a question about the meeting and media speculation over Zuma's possible exit after multiple graft scandals.