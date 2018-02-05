NEW DELHI: A journalist is never off duty, and this one, not even at his own wedding.

A Pakistani reporter went above and beyond the call of duty when he covered his own wedding.

Appearing on-air in his wedding attire, the TV reporter covered the ‘breaking news’ and interviewed his father, wife, mother-in-law and even his own mother.

“My god. What’s journalism coming to. What next? Reporters covering family circumcisions.....” , a twitterati wrote.

“Only in Pakistan..a reporter covering his own wedding..interviews wife and father-in-law and appreciate his own wedding procession..is it ethical journalism??? #Hilarious” , another tweeted.