MALE: Former Maldives president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom was arrested Monday shortly after his estranged half-brother President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency, according to Gayoom's daughter.

The 80-year-old, who was president for 30 years until the country's first democratic elections in 2008, was taken away from his home in the capital Male, Yumna Maumoon said on Twitter.

Gayoom had sided with the main opposition and was campaigning for the toppling of his half brother.