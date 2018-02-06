Maldivian opposition protestors shout slogans demanding the release of political prisoners during a protest in Male, Maldives, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. | AP

MALE: The Maldives' highest court Tuesday revoked an order to release nine high-profile political prisoners a day after President Abdulla Yameen declared a state of emergency and arrested two top judges.

The remaining three judges of the Supreme Court said in a statement they were rescinding the order to release the prisoners "in light of the concerns raised by the President".