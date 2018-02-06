WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump slammed the Democrats for not applauding him during his State of the Union address and termed them to be "un-American" and “treasonous”.

He made the statement during a speech at an Ohio factory, hours after attacking a laundry list of senior figures in the intelligence community as “liars and leakers”.

“They certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the president targeted in particular Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, for opposing the release of a controversial memo written by Republicans on the panel, about investigations into ties between Trump aides and Russia, reported The Guardian.

The President tweeted: “Little Adam Schiff who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!”

Trump on February 1 gave the green signal to release a controversial Nunes memo, containing alleged surveillance abuses of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during the probe of Russian meddling in 2016 US presidential elections.