WASHINGTON: The US-led coalition said Monday it is "adjusting" its force levels in Iraq downward as it shifts away from combat operations against the Islamic State group.

In a statement, it gave no specifics but made clear that the focus now will be on consolidating military gains made against IS after more than three years of fighting in Iraq and Syria.

"2018 will be a critical year in adjusting coalition forces as it consolidates gains against Daesh and brings hope for a better future to the Iraqi people," it said using the Arabic acronym for IS.