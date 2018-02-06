WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is not considering firing top Justice Department officials, the White House said Monday, amid allegations of bias and fears of a presidential purge.

After Trump accused top FBI and Justice officials of carrying out a "witch hunt" in their investigation of his presidential campaign, spokesman Raj Shah tamped down speculation about the future of several officials.

There is "no consideration about any personnel moves at the Department of Justice," he said aboard Air Force One.

Last week a Republican-authored memo accused law enforcement officials of bias in their investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.

In defiance of his own FBI director and Justice Department, Trump declassified the four-page document, which implies malfeasance and partisanship at the very top of American law enforcement.

"The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans" Trump tweeted.

While adding that the "Rank & File are great people!," Trump's tweet fueled speculation that he may soon try to fire Mueller or the man overseeing the investigation deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

Previously, Trump has fired other top officials involved in overseeing the investigation, including former FBI director James Comey.