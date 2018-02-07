Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. (File | Reuters)

THE HAGUE: Dutch judges on Wednesday referred a landmark case brought by British expats over their rights as European citizens after Brexit to the EU's top court.

"We refer the questions to the European Court of Justice," judge Floris Bakels said in a written verdict issued by the Amsterdam District Court, in the case which could have far-reaching implications for about a million British citizens living in Europe.

The judges are referring two preliminary questions to the Luxembourg-based ECJ for an answer about the group's rights as EU citizens after Brexit, their lawyer Christiaan Alberdingk Thijm said.

The questions are: "Does Brexit mean that Britons automatically lose their European citizenship or do they maintain their rights, and if so, under what conditions?" Thijm said.

Five British expats and two expat organisations last month took the Dutch government to court, arguing they have independent rights as EU citizens, over and above being citizens of any specific EU member country -- including Britain.

The group insist their legal rights as EU citizens -- including freedom of movement -- should therefore remain and be protected by The Netherlands even after Britain withdraws from the 28-member body on March 29, 2019.

They asked the Dutch judges to refer the matter to the European court for clarification "as to what exactly being a European citizen means," said one of the plaintiffs, Stephen Huyton.

"I am shocked and delighted with the decision," he told AFP, shortly after the verdict was issued.

"But we have to realise that this is just the first step to eventually getting clarity about our status," he added.

Judge Bakels gave lawyers a week to comment on the decision and to add any other preliminary questions to be put to the ECJ.