WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday warned Iran that it will be held responsible for the health of 81-year-old American citizen Baquer Namazi, who was recently sent back to prison after medical treatment.

"He remains in urgent need of sustained medical care, and the United States government holds Iran fully accountable for his well-being," a statement from the White House read.

"The Trump administration again calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all unjustly detained and missing United States citizens in Iran, including Baquer Namazi, his son Siamak Namazi, Xiyue Wang, and Robert Levinson."

The Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison for "espionage and collaboration with the American government" in October -- a charge denied by the family and dismissed by US authorities.