JERUSALEM: A Palestinian stabbed a security guard at the entrance to an Israeli settlement and was shot dead today in the latest violence in the occupied West Bank, Israel's military said.

The guard was lightly wounded at the entrance to the Karmei Tzur settlement north of Hebron, the army said in a statement. Another security guard opened fire on the assailant and killed him, it said.

No further details were immediately available on the identity of the Palestinian.

On Monday, an Israeli was stabbed to death near the settlement of Ariel in the West Bank.

In an apparent search for the attacker, Israeli forces raided the West Bank city of Nablus late Tuesday, sparking clashes that left a Palestinian dead.

Tensions have risen since US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6.

At least 23 Palestinians have been killed since then, most in clashes with Israeli forces. Two Israelis have died in that timeframe.