South Africa's President Jacob Zuma holds 'fruitful' talks with successor as exit looms: ANC
By AFP | Published: 07th February 2018 01:17 AM |
Last Updated: 07th February 2018 01:17 AM | A+A A- |
CAPE TOWN: Scandal-tainted South African President Jacob Zuma, who is under growing pressure to resign, held "fruitful" talks with his likely successor Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, the ruling ANC party said.
The ANC statement said that the outcome of the talks meant that a special party meeting due on Wednesday that could have forced Zuma out of office had been postponed.