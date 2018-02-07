Trump has asked for military parade to showcase American muscle: White House
By AFP | Published: 07th February 2018 11:33 AM |
Last Updated: 07th February 2018 11:34 AM
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has asked for a military parade to showcase American muscle and underscore his role as commander-in-chief, the White House said today.
Trump, who has toyed with the idea of a parade in Washington since before being sworn in, has made the request to officers, who are looking for a date.
"President Trump is incredibly supportive of America's great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation," said press secretary Sarah Sanders.