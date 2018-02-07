ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and three others injured when militants targetted a military vehicle in northwestern tribal region in a late-night attack, officials said today.

The attack occurred in Idak village of North Waziristan, which is one of seven tribal districts along the volatile Afghan border.

Earlier today, an IED explosion left several people wounded in Charmang area of Bajaur tribal district.

Officials said that the explosion was targetted a local elder who was supportive of military actions against militants.

The elder, identified as Malik Marooq, and other injured were shifted to the hospital, they said, adding that nobody immediately took responsibility of the attacks.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan often carries out such attacks against the security forces and the local who support the security forces against militants.