OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has apologised for making a “dumb joke” after he interrupted a woman saying that she should use “peoplekind” instead of “mankind.”

In an exchange between Trudeau and a woman asking about religious charities at the Edmonton event, Trudeau interjected when she used the word mankind, telling her he preferred to say “peoplekind.”

Prominent British TV broadcaster Piers Morgan and Australian columnist Rita Panahi were also critical of Trudeau for being too politically correct, according to the reports.

“You all know that I don’t necessarily have the best of track records on jokes. I made a dumb joke a few days ago that seems to have gone a little viral,” the Guardian quoted, Trudeau, as saying.

“It played well in the room and in context. Out of context, it doesn’t play so well,” he added, “It’s a little reminder to me that I shouldn’t be making jokes even when I think they’re funny.”

Trudeau had responded to a young woman participant who ended her question by saying: "Maternal love is the love that's going to change the future of mankind."

Trudeau waved his hand and interjected with: "We like to say peoplekind, not necessarily mankind. It's more inclusive."

The incident was the latest attempt at failed humor by the 46-year-old prime minister.