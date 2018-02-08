BEIJING: At least eight persons were killed and three went missing in a road collapse in China's Guangdong Province, officials said today.

Nine others were injured in the incident. The accident took place last night at a cross-section, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Eight people were killed on the spot and three others went missing, the report said.

Nine persons who were injured in the accident have been hospitalised and are in a stable condition, the report said.