WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday rebuffed suggestions that the odds of war with North Korea had risen under Donald Trump's presidency, insisting the focus was resolutely on diplomacy.

"As far as the situation with Korea, it is firmly in the diplomatic lane," Mattis told reporters at the White House, when asked if the prospect of conflict with Pyongyang was any nearer than when Trump took office a year ago.

"We have seen much stronger diplomatic action," Mattis said, citing a recent string of unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions aimed at ramping up the pressure on the regime of Kim Jong-Un.