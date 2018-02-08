Syria says US-led strikes on Deir Ezzor a 'war crime'
Published: 08th February 2018
DAMASCUS: The Syrian government on Thursday blasted deadly US-led coalition air strikes on pro-regime forces in the country's east as a "war crime".
In a letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary General, the foreign ministry said the attack "represents a war crime and a crime against humanity".
The US-led coalition said on Thursday it carried out air strikes against pro-government fighters to defend its allies in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.