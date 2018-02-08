Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold Syria summit in Istanbul
By AFP | Published: 08th February 2018 01:41 PM |
Last Updated: 08th February 2018 01:41 PM | A+A A- |
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed Thursday to hold a summit in Istanbul alongside Iranian President Hassan Rouhani aimed at reviving the peace process in Syria, a Turkish presidential source said.
Putin had already hosted a similar summit with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in November. A Turkish official told AFP the date for the Istanbul summit would be fixed later.