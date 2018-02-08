UK accuses EU of bad faith over Brexit transition plan
By AFP | Published: 08th February 2018 11:26 PM |
Last Updated: 09th February 2018 12:13 AM | A+A A- |
LONDON: A senior British minister on Thursday condemned an EU plan to sanction London if it breaks the rules of the post-Brexit transition period, saying it was "not in good faith".
Brexit minister David Davis said it had been "unwise" to publish the draft document containing "discourteous language" at a time when both sides were seeking to work together.