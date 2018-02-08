WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday wished South Korea all the best for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which open on Friday.

"Best wishes to the Republic of Korea on hosting the @Olympics! What a wonderful opportunity to show everyone that you are a truly GREAT NATION!," Trump tweeted.

The message was accompanied by a video clip of Trump addressing the South Korean National Assembly last November.

He is seen talking about the 36,000 Americans who died during the Korean War and the "terrible price" South Koreans paid, including Seoul being "reduced to rubble" and the economy being "demolished"