US says attacks on Syrian civilians 'must end now'
WASHINGTON: The United States demanded Thursday that the Syrian regime and Russian forces put an end to their latest round of air strikes and alleged chemical attacks against besieged civilians.
In a statement from the State Department, Washington threw its weight behind a UN call for a ceasefire in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta and demanded that Moscow rein in its ally.
"These attacks must end now," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.