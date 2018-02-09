MEXICO CITY: A 5.8 magnitude quake has rattled Mexico's western Pacific coast, but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at about 8:05 am (local time) Central Standard Time today.

It was centered about 19 miles (30 kilometers) off the coast near the border between the states of Jalisco and Colima.

The Jalisco state civil defense office said initial inspections revealed no injuries or damages attributable to the quake.