MALE: Major TV station in Maldives, RaajjeTV has shut down its broadcast coming under immense pressure and threats of attacks.

“RajjeTV informs our viewers that we have suspended regular broadcasts due to attacks on free and independent media continued threats to RajjeTV and its staff, following the Police’s decision to slash security to the station and the warning issued by the MNDF to media sources over closure of any media stations without warning,” according to station’s screenshot tweeted by the Maldives Voice.

#Maldives RaajjeTV has shutdown its broadcast coming under immense pressure and threats of attacks . #JournalismNotaCrime pic.twitter.com/qMNL3DkOrz — Maldives Voice (@MaldivesVoice4) February 8, 2018

On February 5, the opposition-aligned RaajjeTV tweeted that its shutdown was "imminent," and that they will "continue to work" until the "last minute. We have no security”

RaajjeTV shutdown in imminent. Will continue to work for the people of the Maldives till the last minute. We have no security. — RaajjeTV (@Raajje_tv) February 5, 2018

The Maldives Broadcasting Commission had earlier warned media stations they could face closure if they were deemed a threat to national security, incited unrest with false information or endangered the public interest, according to news reports.

On Monday, former President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, Chief Justice Saeed, Supreme Court Justice Ali Hameed and Judicial administrator Hassan Saeed were arrested by the security forces after Yameen declared a state of emergency in the country.

The arrests indicated that the crackdown on the opposition intensified. The country's National Defence Force also stormed inside the Supreme Court (SC) premises in Male on Tuesday.