WASHINGTON: Raj Shah, the Principal Deputy Press Secretary of US President Donald Trump, has made his daily press briefing debut at the White House, becoming the first Indian-American to do so.

Ahead of his debut behind press briefing podium, his boss Sarah Sanders, the White House Press Secretary, described him as one of the best and the brightest in the Trump Administration.

In his capacity as the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Shah is the highest ranking Indian-American in the White House press shop.

Shah, 33, has held this position since September last year.

"So proud to work with @RajShah45! One of the best and brightest in the administration," Sanders said in a tweet before Shah took the podium in the historic James S Brady press briefing room of the White House.

Shah held his first press briefing following the resignation of White House staff secretary Rob Porter over domestic abuse allegations, US media reported.