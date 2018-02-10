WASHINGTON: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's motorcade was involved in an accident near Los Angeles, leaving three people injured.



Trudeau, 46, was leaving the Reagan Presidential Library where he had given a speech when a car turned left in front of his motorcade on Friday, ABC News reported.



The collision occurred around 7.22 p.m. along Madera Road near Aristotle Street in Simi Valley, California.



California Highway Patrol spokeswoman Elizabeth Kravig said the female driver, travelling with her son, turned in front of the motorcade and struck a motorcycle driven by a California Highway Patrol Officer.



The officer was escorting the motorcade. He was wounded and hospitalized with "non-critical" injuries.



Kravig said the woman driver and her son were also taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital with undetermined injuries.



The woman's husband who was in the car with her at the time, said: "She was concerned about our son's wrists that might be broken and her neck, she was in a lot of pain," he told local broadcaster KABC.



Michael Sternberg said his wife "saw one motorcycle pass and she was not aware of the other motorcycles".



The vehicle Trudeau was in was not involved in the crash and his motorcade eventually continued on its way.