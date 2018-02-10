DUBAI: A 41-year-old Indian woman died after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah.

The woman identified as P Thomas died on the spot last night due to the strong impact of the fall, police said, adding that they are still to determine if the woman committed suicide.

Police operations room received a call at 8.30 pm about the incident and immediately dispatched patrols and ambulance to Al Qasimiya area in Sharjah, the Khaleej Times reported.

A team of officers from forensic, CID, rescue unit and crime scene departments rushed to the site. They found the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The police shifted the woman's body to the forensic laboratory and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the death.

A number of people who were in touch with her on the day before she died are being interrogated.

Police said they are still to determine if the woman committed suicide, even as they are probing all angles.