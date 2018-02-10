WASHINGTON: The US and China have agreed to step up pressure on North Korea's illegal nuclear weapons and missile programmes, state department officials said.

During a meeting here yesterday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.

They discussed the importance of continuing a constructive and productive relationship aimed at cooperation on mutual challenges and addressing differences forthrightly, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

"They reaffirmed President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping's commitment to keep up pressure on North Korea's illegal nuclear weapons and missile programmes, discussed the need to achieve a fair and reciprocal bilateral economic relationship, and cooperate to stem the flow of deadly narcotics," Nauert said in a statement.

They look forward to continuing discussions on these and other topics at the next Diplomatic and Security Dialogue during the second quarter of 2018, she said.

North Korea last year increased the pace of its missile programme. Since February, Pyongyang has fired off 23 missiles.

On November 29, the North Korean leader said that his country had achieved full nuclear statehood after what he said was the successful test of a new missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Fears of a catastrophic conflict between the US and North Korea spiked as the leaders of the two nations taunted each other, with Trump calling the North Korean leader 'Rocket Man'.

The US and its allies, including Japan and South Korea, have put increasing economic pressure on North Korea in an attempt to halt the reclusive regime's nuclear and missile development.