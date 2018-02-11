DUBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vouched for an idea of six Rs for sustainable development- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Redesign and Remanufacture, with the view to safeguarding nature.

In his keynote address at the inauguration of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Modi said that mankind was using technology in ways that were adversely affecting nature.

“The cost of doing so is heavy. For the future of mankind, we do not have to struggle against nature but find a symbiotic path with it,” he added.

The Prime Minister, therefore, proposed the six Rs that countries should follow, “We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture; this will lead to rejoicing meaning 'Anand'.”

The accessibility of technology has empowered the common man, and this empowerment has been bolstered by ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, the Prime Minister elaborated.

“The ‘E’ in E-governance actually stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower and equitable,” he added.

He also warned against using technology as a means of destruction and called for using it as a means of development.

“Even after all the development, poverty, malnutrition has still not been eliminated. On the other side, we're investing a large portion of money, time and resources on missiles and bombs. We will have to be alert and use technology as a means to development and not destruction,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride on behalf of India, at being called as the Chief Guest at the sixth edition of World Government Summit, here.

On this visit, India and the UAE have signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

After the event, the Prime Minister will leave for Oman, which is his last-leg of the four-nation Middle East tour and will return to New Delhi on Monday.