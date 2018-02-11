Russian passenger plane crashes outside Moscow
By AFP | Published: 11th February 2018
MOSCOW: A Russian domestic passenger plane crashed on the outskirts of the Russian capital on Sunday after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, Russian media reported on Sunday.
The Antonov An-148 plane operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines was flying to Orsk, a city in the Urals, and crashed in the Ramensky district outside Moscow. Russian news agencies reported 65 passengers and 6 crew were on board.
More details are awaited.