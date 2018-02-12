BAGHDAD: France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visited Iraq on Monday to discuss the war-torn country's reconstruction with Iraqi officials after Baghdad declared victory against the Islamic State jihadist group.

"I have come to tell you of France's support and to accompany you. We will always be there. We were there to participate in the coalition. We will also be there in the reconstruction phase," Le Drian said.

France took part in the US-led military coalition against IS after the jihadist group took over large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014.

Baghdad is looking to drum up funds at a reconstruction conference in neighbouring Kuwait from Monday to Wednesday after announcing the defeat of IS nationwide at the end of last year.