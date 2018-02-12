AMMAN: Jordan on Sunday hosted the ninth meeting of the Counter-IS Finance Group, which is affiliated to the US-led international coalition to combat the terror group Islamic State (IS).

Representatives of the member countries discussed means to combat all financing resources for IS in order to eradicate the terror group, Xinhua cited Petra news agency as saying.

Addressing the meeting, which attracted more than 110 representatives of coalition members, Ziad Fariz, governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, highlighted the need to cut off all finance resources to IS, adding that ending all its resources can help uproot the terror group.

Fariz said Jordan, which is on the frontline in fighting terrorism, is committed to continuing its efforts in this regard.

US officials taking part in the meeting said IS, which has lost 95 per cent of the territories it used to control in Syria and Iraq, will be completely wiped out soon.