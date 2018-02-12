One killed, 22 injured in Austrian train collision
By AFP | Published: 12th February 2018 08:19 PM |
Last Updated: 12th February 2018 08:19 PM
VIENNA: Two passenger trains collided Monday in central Austria, killing one person and injuring 22 others, the police told AFP.
Police said the accident happened a little before 1 pm (1200 GMT) at Niklasdorf station in Styria province. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
A train company spokesman said the trains involved were a local service and an intercity train from Graz, which is about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from Niklasdorf, to Saarbruecken in Germany.
In December eight people were injured in a train derailment near the capital Vienna.