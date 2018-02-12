Oxfam deputy head resigns over prostitution scandal
By AFP | Published: 12th February 2018 08:32 PM |
Last Updated: 12th February 2018 08:33 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: The deputy chief executive of Oxfam resigned on Monday over the British charity's handling of a prostitution scandal in Haiti involving its staff members and allegations of similar behaviour in Chad.
"As programme director at the time, I am ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility," Penny Lawrence said in a statement.