A WWII bomb that was defused in Germany's Frankfurt last year (File | AP)

LONDON: London City Airport says all flights in and out have been canceled for Monday after an unexploded World War II-era bomb was found nearby in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police service says it has evacuated an area within 700 feet (214 meters) of the bomb and officers are working with specialists from the Royal Navy to remove the device.

Local officials are offering emergency accommodation to area residents.

Police say the bomb was discovered Sunday at the George V Dock during pre-planned work at City Airport.

Airport CEO Robert Sinclair says he recognizes that passengers will be inconvenienced but that the airport is cooperating fully with authorities "to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

