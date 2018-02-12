WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump has offered his condolences and prayers to all in connection with the killing of two Ohio police officers.

Trump took to Twitter to write about the call with Ohio Governor John Kasich about the “horrible” shooting.

“Just spoke to @JohnKasich to express condolences and prayers to all for the horrible shooting of two great police officers from @WestervillePD. This is a true tragedy!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also tweeted his sympathies for the Westerville community, located just north of Columbus, on Saturday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD," the president wrote.

Two police officers responding to a call in Westerville, Ohio, were shot and killed on Saturday.

Officials have identified the officers as Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering.

Joering had served as an officer for 17 years, whereas Morelli had been with the force for 30 years.

According to the Hill, a suspect has been taken into custody.